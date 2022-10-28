Analysts Offer Predictions for LendingClub Co.’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LC)

LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of LendingClub in a research note issued on Thursday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst W. Ryan now anticipates that the credit services provider will earn $0.21 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.22. The consensus estimate for LendingClub’s current full-year earnings is $1.48 per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on LC. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LendingClub in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.40.

Shares of LC stock opened at $10.54 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.12. LendingClub has a one year low of $10.46 and a one year high of $49.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.99.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. LendingClub had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 27.96%. The firm had revenue of $330.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 9,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,444 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 15,769 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,700 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in shares of LendingClub by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,232 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 81.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other LendingClub news, insider Ronnie Momen sold 33,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $467,442.36. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,992.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Fergal Stack sold 6,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.86, for a total transaction of $83,714.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,514 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,084.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

