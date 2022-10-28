Analysts’ Price Target Changes for October 27th (BARC, BN, CA, DWS, FME, FRE, HFG, KGX, LHA, LLOY)

Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, October 27th:

Barclays (LON:BARC) was given a GBX 250 ($3.02) target price by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Danone (EPA:BN) was given a €63.00 ($64.29) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

was given a €59.00 ($60.20) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Carrefour (EPA:CA) was given a €16.00 ($16.33) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) was given a €36.00 ($36.73) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) was given a €34.00 ($34.69) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €37.00 ($37.76) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €40.00 ($40.82) target price by analysts at Barclays PLC.

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) was given a €19.00 ($19.39) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) was given a €29.00 ($29.59) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) was given a €4.75 ($4.85) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 44 ($0.53) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 58 ($0.70) price target by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) was given a GBX 70 ($0.85) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €275.00 ($280.61) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €245.00 ($250.00) price target by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) was given a €223.00 ($227.55) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 8,200 ($99.08) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,800 ($82.17) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RB) was given a GBX 6,400 ($77.33) price target by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Renault (EPA:RNO) was given a €33.00 ($33.67) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 2,900 ($35.04) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Shell (LON:SHEL) was given a GBX 3,300 ($39.87) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,300 ($51.96) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Unilever (LON:ULVR) was given a GBX 4,280 ($51.72) target price by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €180.00 ($183.67) price target by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €114.00 ($116.33) price target by analysts at UBS Group AG.

