Analysts Set Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Price Target at C$98.86

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$97.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GRT.UN shares. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$102.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$112.00 to C$98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$100.00 to C$94.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$90.00 to C$84.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$99.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

GRT.UN opened at C$70.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$79.94. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of C$63.29 and a 1-year high of C$105.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12. The company has a market cap of C$4.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.17.

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2583 per share. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 18.16%.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

