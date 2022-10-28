Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,150 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total value of $7,994,953.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,108 shares in the company, valued at $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total value of $252,202.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH stock traded up $9.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $551.47. The stock had a trading volume of 63,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,610. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $521.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $514.30. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.00 and a 52 week high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.75.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.98 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

