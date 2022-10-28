Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $2.38 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,696,047 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF comprises 0.2% of Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in EFV. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 4,249.2% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,689,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,236,645 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,012,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,517,730,000 after buying an additional 4,687,554 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,829,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,235,000 after buying an additional 1,112,901 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,653.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 780,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,236,000 after purchasing an additional 736,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,558,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFV traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.30. 4,441,413 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.21.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

