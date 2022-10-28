Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,245 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Accenture in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Schubert & Co raised its position in Accenture by 71.6% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 115 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Accenture by 230.6% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 119 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the first quarter worth about $42,000. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.99, for a total transaction of $1,593,687.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,393 shares in the company, valued at $39,113,681.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.81, for a total value of $152,238.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 37,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,218,589.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,830 shares of company stock worth $6,245,748 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Accenture stock traded up $6.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $285.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,299,679. The company has a market capitalization of $179.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $276.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.82. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.95 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.41 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 12th. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 41.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Accenture from $370.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Accenture from $337.00 to $315.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Accenture from $325.00 to $295.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Accenture from $460.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Accenture from $281.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $337.60.

Accenture Profile

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.