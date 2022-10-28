Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 1,160 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 78.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,640 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $249,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% during the first quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% during the first quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,284 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 39.1% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 331 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% during the first quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 11,507 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA increased its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 27,073 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.24.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE DIS traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $105.64. The company had a trading volume of 351,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,047,590. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.56. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $179.25. The stock has a market cap of $192.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.23.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

