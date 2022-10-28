Angeles Investment Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 896.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 578 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. 79.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares in the company, valued at $562,360.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Patrick James Shea sold 7,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.26, for a total value of $1,016,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,813 shares in the company, valued at $1,861,216.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 4,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $570,342.19. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,360.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Connections Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.50.

NYSE:WCN traded down $1.02 on Friday, reaching $132.51. 71,142 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,374,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.43. The firm has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of 50.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.50 and a 12 month high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 10.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.85%.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

