Angeles Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Bonness Enterprises Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bonness Enterprises Inc. now owns 86,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 15,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 878,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,456,000 after buying an additional 153,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capitol Family Office Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Capitol Family Office Inc. now owns 56,749 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after buying an additional 18,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFE has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.94.

Pfizer Price Performance

NYSE PFE traded up $1.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $47.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,014,076. The stock has a market cap of $265.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.29, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 43.18%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 31.31%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

