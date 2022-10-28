Angeles Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 17,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CF. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $232,613,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $82,182,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $65,509,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $49,315,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 557,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,410,000 after acquiring an additional 391,742 shares in the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays upgraded shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.21.

CF Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CF traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.82. 91,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,459,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 2.95. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.29 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.50 and a 200-day moving average of $97.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.01.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $6.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by $0.13. CF Industries had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 49.10%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 113.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 19.61 EPS for the current year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.11%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,133,401.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO W Anthony Will sold 102,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $11,293,603.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 322,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,572,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne P. Noonan sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.64, for a total transaction of $355,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,133,401.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 166,484 shares of company stock valued at $18,431,301 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

See Also

