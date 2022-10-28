Angeles Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Angeles Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 276 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its holdings in Mastercard by 2.9% during the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 965 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in Mastercard by 4.4% in the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 1.0% in the first quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. increased its holdings in Mastercard by 3.8% in the second quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 818 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mastercard Trading Up 3.4 %

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $410.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $410.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $397.73.

Shares of MA traded up $10.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $330.07. The company had a trading volume of 100,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,237,179. The stock has a market cap of $318.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $311.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $331.72. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $276.87 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.