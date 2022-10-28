App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the September 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,628,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
App Swarm Stock Performance
SWRM stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,209. App Swarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.
App Swarm Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on App Swarm (SWRM)
- The Institutions Box Up Dividend Growth with These Cheap Stocks
- Be Sure You Own United Parcel Service for the Right Reasons
- 3 Roughed-Up Dividend Aristocrats with Good Long-Term Prospects
- Sell-Siders See Value in Highly Valued Chipotle Stock
- Strong Fundamentals Make Bristol Myers Squibb Stock a Real Value
Receive News & Ratings for App Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for App Swarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.