App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

App Swarm, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SWRM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,300 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the September 30th total of 205,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,628,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

App Swarm Stock Performance

SWRM stock remained flat at $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 744,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,102,209. App Swarm has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.01.

Get App Swarm alerts:

App Swarm Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

App Swarm, Inc, an application incubation company, engages in acquiring and marketing applications for various forms of mobile devices. The company enters into stock purchase agreement or royalty arrangement with application developers for their applications; and markets those applications by utilizing various forms of social marketing and traditional marketing, as well as through agreements with application stores.

Receive News & Ratings for App Swarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for App Swarm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.