Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Wedbush from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.12% from the company’s previous close.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.28.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $144.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $151.80 and a 200 day moving average of $151.87. Apple has a 1 year low of $129.04 and a 1 year high of $182.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at $19,414,510.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total transaction of $1,147,149.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 306,087 shares of company stock worth $47,252,854 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 5,935.2% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 233,803 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 229,929 shares in the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 18,263.5% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares in the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.7% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.