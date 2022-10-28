Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 494,025 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 23,986 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $44,946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 67.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Materials Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMAT traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,434,562. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.20 and a 200 day moving average of $99.22. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $167.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 13.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen dropped their price target on Applied Materials to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $126.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Applied Materials from $125.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.69.

Applied Materials Company Profile



Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.



