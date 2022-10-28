Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) vs. Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN) Financial Analysis

Silgan (NASDAQ:SLGN – Get Rating) and Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Silgan has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ardagh Metal Packaging has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

68.2% of Silgan shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.8% of Ardagh Metal Packaging shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.3% of Silgan shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Analyst Recommendations

Silgan pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 10.1%. Silgan pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ardagh Metal Packaging pays out -1,332.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Silgan has increased its dividend for 17 consecutive years. Ardagh Metal Packaging is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silgan 0 0 0 0 N/A Ardagh Metal Packaging 0 3 5 0 2.63

Ardagh Metal Packaging has a consensus price target of $7.86, suggesting a potential upside of 97.52%. Given Ardagh Metal Packaging’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardagh Metal Packaging is more favorable than Silgan.

Profitability

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silgan 6.07% 26.03% 5.29% Ardagh Metal Packaging -0.11% 89.66% 4.89%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Silgan and Ardagh Metal Packaging’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silgan $5.68 billion 0.91 $359.08 million $3.31 14.13 Ardagh Metal Packaging $4.06 billion 0.59 -$210.00 million ($0.03) -132.62

Silgan has higher revenue and earnings than Ardagh Metal Packaging. Ardagh Metal Packaging is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Silgan, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Silgan beats Ardagh Metal Packaging on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for use in food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems. The Custom Containers segment manufactures and sells custom designed and stock plastic containers for use in personal care and health care; food and beverage; household and industrial chemical; pharmaceutical; pet food and care; agricultural; automotive; and marine chemical products. This segment also provides plastic thermoformed barrier and non-barrier bowls, and trays for food products, such as soups, other ready-to-eat meals, and pet food products; and plastic closures, caps, sifters, and fitments, as well as thermoformed tubs for food, household, and personal care products, including soft fabric wipes. The company markets its products primarily through direct sales force, as well as through a network of distributors and an online shopping catalog. Silgan Holdings Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

About Ardagh Metal Packaging

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers. The company is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. is a subsidiary of Ardagh Group S.A.

