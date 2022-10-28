Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Receives $110.67 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $110.44.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Get Armstrong World Industries alerts:

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of AWI opened at $74.86 on Friday. Armstrong World Industries has a fifty-two week low of $73.25 and a fifty-two week high of $118.14. The company has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

Armstrong World Industries ( NYSE:AWI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 41.11%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.254 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.01%.

Institutional Trading of Armstrong World Industries

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 8.1% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 27,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 420,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,529 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $8,842,000.

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Armstrong World Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Armstrong World Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.