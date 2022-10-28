Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Shares Bought by Yacktman Asset Management LP

Yacktman Asset Management LP raised its position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,112,786 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 4,274 shares during the quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP owned about 2.40% of Armstrong World Industries worth $83,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $97,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Armstrong World Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,917,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 19,707 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after buying an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Armstrong World Industries by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 427,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,047,000 after buying an additional 95,448 shares during the period.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries from $112.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Armstrong World Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $110.44.

Armstrong World Industries Price Performance

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $75.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,410. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.25 and a 52-week high of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $82.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.19.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.54 million. Armstrong World Industries had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 42.46%. Armstrong World Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Armstrong World Industries Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be issued a $0.254 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Armstrong World Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 22.01%.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

