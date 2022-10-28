Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW) Plans $0.27 Quarterly Dividend

Arrow Financial Co. (NASDAQ:AROW – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th.

Arrow Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 21 years. Arrow Financial has a payout ratio of 32.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Arrow Financial to earn $3.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.2%.

Get Arrow Financial alerts:

Arrow Financial Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of AROW stock traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.97. 10 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,385. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average is $32.05. The company has a market cap of $544.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Arrow Financial has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $38.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Arrow Financial ( NASDAQ:AROW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $36.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.25 million. Arrow Financial had a return on equity of 13.24% and a net margin of 32.14%. Analysts predict that Arrow Financial will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arrow Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Arrow Financial to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arrow Financial by 468.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 59,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,943,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 345,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,205,000 after buying an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Arrow Financial by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 346,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,238,000 after buying an additional 6,624 shares during the last quarter. 44.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arrow Financial

(Get Rating)

Arrow Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and financial products and services. The company's deposit products include demand deposits, interest-bearing checking accounts, savings deposits, time deposits, and other time deposits. Its lending activities comprise commercial loans, such as term loans, time notes, and lines of credit; and commercial real estate loans to finance real estate purchases, refinancing, expansions, and improvements to commercial properties, as well as commercial construction and land development loans to finance projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.