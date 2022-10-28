Asio Capital LLC Acquires 1,572 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Asio Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $2,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CAH. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cardinal Health by 6,455.0% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,513,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490,404 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 195.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CAH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $59.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Cardinal Health to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Cardinal Health to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cardinal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.30.

Cardinal Health Trading Up 1.4 %

CAH traded up $1.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.37. 44,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,840. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.47. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $76.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $47.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.82 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 0.51% and a positive return on equity of 568.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd were paid a $0.4957 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.73%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Articles

