Asio Capital LLC Cuts Position in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp by 49.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Community Trust Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTBI traded up $1.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.55. 841 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,107. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.10 and a 52 week high of $47.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $851.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.91%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CTBI shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Community Trust Bancorp to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, checking accounts, savings accounts and savings certificates, individual retirement accounts and Keogh plans, and money market accounts.

