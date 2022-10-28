Asio Capital LLC Has $2.57 Million Position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Asio Capital LLC raised its stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 51,625 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 7,738 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $2,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $809,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,144 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Southern Copper by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Southern Copper from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Barclays reduced their price target on Southern Copper to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southern Copper has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.83.

Southern Copper Stock Down 2.4 %

SCCO stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.20. 76,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,633,385. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.23 and its 200 day moving average is $53.20. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $79.32. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.09.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 8th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Southern Copper Profile

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

