Asio Capital LLC Invests $1.17 Million in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Asio Capital LLC bought a new position in Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 53,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,167,000. Asio Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of Six Flags Entertainment as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SIX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Six Flags Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Six Flags Entertainment by 464.1% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Six Flags Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Six Flags Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.36.

Six Flags Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SIX traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.08. 78,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,209,813. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.20 and its 200 day moving average is $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.08 and a beta of 2.15. Six Flags Entertainment Co. has a one year low of $16.83 and a one year high of $47.24.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.29). Six Flags Entertainment had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. The company had revenue of $435.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Six Flags Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Six Flags Entertainment Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Six Flags Entertainment

In other Six Flags Entertainment news, Director Arik W. Ruchim acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.89 per share, for a total transaction of $1,194,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,039,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, major shareholder Rehan Jaffer bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $6,102,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arik W. Ruchim bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.89 per share, with a total value of $1,194,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,550,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,039,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,229,175 shares of company stock valued at $28,809,899 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company also sells food, beverages, merchandise, and other products and services within its parks.

See Also

