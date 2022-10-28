Asio Capital LLC Purchases 6,613 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 50.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $2,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 572 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.43, for a total value of $3,008,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 501,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,463,660.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,234,164. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.58 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $134.76 and a 200-day moving average of $133.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.64.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.33. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 81.21% and a net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.42%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $100.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.13.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

See Also

