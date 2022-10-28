Asio Capital LLC Takes Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,051,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DT Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 18,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sanofi by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 7,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanofi by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Performance

Shares of SNY stock traded up $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $42.93. The company had a trading volume of 89,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,380,158. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a one year low of $36.91 and a one year high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $108.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNY. StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. Cheuvreux lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. UBS Group lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.88.

About Sanofi

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

