Asio Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Asio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 31,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,250 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 240,357 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after purchasing an additional 9,621 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Energy Transfer by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 124,768 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 15,038 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in Energy Transfer by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 75,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 10,190 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in Energy Transfer by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,184 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after buying an additional 8,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in Energy Transfer by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,322 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Energy Transfer

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,166,976.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,591,092 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.94 per share, with a total value of $17,406,546.48. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 49,578,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,388,538.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 2,428,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.04 per share, for a total transaction of $29,242,113.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 52,007,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,166,976.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Energy Transfer Price Performance

NYSE ET traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,464,112. The stock has a market cap of $38.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.78. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $7.96 and a fifty-two week high of $12.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $25.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.88 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.83% and a return on equity of 11.98%. Analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be issued a $0.265 dividend. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.47%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ET shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

