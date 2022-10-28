ASML (EPA:ASML) Given a €660.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €660.00 ($673.47) price target on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a research note released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €466.00 ($475.51) price objective on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €690.00 ($704.08) price objective on shares of ASML in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €732.00 ($746.94) price target on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($627.55) price objective on shares of ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €550.00 ($561.22) target price on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, October 20th.

ASML Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.