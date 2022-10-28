ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.3 days.

ASOS Price Performance

OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $6.73 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.

Get ASOS alerts:

About ASOS

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.