ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF) Short Interest Update

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 441,100 shares, a growth of 39.3% from the September 30th total of 316,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 110.3 days.
ASOS Price Performance
OTCMKTS:ASOMF remained flat at $6.73 on Friday. ASOS has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $36.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.84.
About ASOS
