Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) PT Raised to $242.00 at Robert W. Baird

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird to $242.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on AZPN. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aspen Technology has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $243.40.

AZPN stock traded up $5.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,934. The firm has a market cap of $15.63 billion, a PE ratio of 78.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 4.07. Aspen Technology has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $231.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.50.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.23%. Aspen Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 84.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP F G. Hammond sold 4,262 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.57, for a total transaction of $901,711.34. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,611.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 163.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology together with its subsidiaries develops and supplies integrated software and services that enable the process industries to design, operate, manage, and optimize their business processes. Its software applications utilize proprietary empirical models of chemical manufacturing processes to enhance plant and process design, economic evaluation, production, production planning and scheduling, supply chain optimization, and operational performance.

