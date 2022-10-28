Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Short Interest Up 21.0% in October

Associated British Foods plc (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 148,500 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the September 30th total of 122,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 371,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

OTCMKTS:ASBFY traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $15.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Associated British Foods has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $29.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Investec cut Associated British Foods to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lowered Associated British Foods from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. UBS Group downgraded Associated British Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Associated British Foods from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,850 ($22.35) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Associated British Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,275.00.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

