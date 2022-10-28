Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.81-$2.81 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Assurant also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.01 EPS.

Shares of AIZ traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,411. Assurant has a fifty-two week low of $131.22 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.26). Assurant had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Assurant will post 11.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 26th. Assurant’s payout ratio is 13.26%.

AIZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assurant in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Assurant from $220.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Assurant by 53.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Assurant by 23.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 791,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,968,000 after acquiring an additional 151,743 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 72.9% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 111,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,254,000 after acquiring an additional 46,888 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 243.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,366,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Assurant by 1,664.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 45,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,229,000 after acquiring an additional 42,694 shares during the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

