Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Short Interest Update

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,800 shares, a drop of 61.8% from the September 30th total of 28,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Atlantia stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $11.17. 7,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 43,983. Atlantia has a 12-month low of $8.09 and a 12-month high of $12.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.55.

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

