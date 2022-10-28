Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM) vs. SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Head-To-Head Comparison

Atomera (NASDAQ:ATOM – Get Rating) and SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Atomera and SolarEdge Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Atomera alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atomera N/A -63.43% -49.53% SolarEdge Technologies 5.78% 8.56% 4.34%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Atomera and SolarEdge Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atomera $400,000.00 550.53 -$15.71 million ($0.75) -12.43 SolarEdge Technologies $1.96 billion 6.45 $169.17 million $2.56 89.39

Analyst Ratings

SolarEdge Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Atomera. Atomera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SolarEdge Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Atomera and SolarEdge Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atomera 0 0 0 0 N/A SolarEdge Technologies 1 6 16 0 2.65

Atomera presently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 136.05%. SolarEdge Technologies has a consensus price target of $355.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.41%. Given Atomera’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Atomera is more favorable than SolarEdge Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Atomera has a beta of 1.65, suggesting that its stock price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SolarEdge Technologies has a beta of 1.29, suggesting that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.5% of Atomera shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.9% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Atomera shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of SolarEdge Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

SolarEdge Technologies beats Atomera on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atomera

(Get Rating)

Atomera Incorporated develops, commercializes, and licenses proprietary materials, processes, and technologies for the semiconductor industry in North America and the Asia Pacific. The company's lead technology is the Mears Silicon Technology, a thin film of reengineered silicon that can be applied as a transistor channel enhancement to CMOS-type transistors. Its customers include foundries, integrated device manufacturers, fabless semiconductor manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and electronic design automation companies. The company was formerly known as Mears Technologies, Inc. and changed its name to Atomera Incorporated in January 2016. Atomera Incorporated was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, California.

About SolarEdge Technologies

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system. It also provides residential, commercial, and large scale PV, energy storage and backup, electric vehicle charging, and home energy management solutions, as well as grid services; and e-Mobility, automation machines, lithium-ion cells and battery packs, and uninterrupted power supply solutions, as well as virtual power plants, which helps to manage the load on the grid and grid stability. In addition, the company offers pre-sales support, ongoing trainings, and technical support and after installation services. The company sells its products to the providers of solar PV systems; and solar installers and distributors, electrical equipment wholesalers, and PV module manufacturers, as well as engineering, procurement, and construction firms. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Atomera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atomera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.