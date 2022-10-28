AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,105,338 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,384 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $23,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 494,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,363,000 after purchasing an additional 117,090 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,879 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in AT&T by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 536,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. 52.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Price Performance

NYSE:T traded up $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.54. 1,110,064 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,188,300. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.60 and a 200 day moving average of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $132.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.68, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.86 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 13.24%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.99%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.11%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on T. Raymond James upgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AT&T from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.50.

AT&T Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.