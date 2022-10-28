AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by KLCM Advisors Inc.

KLCM Advisors Inc. increased its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,791 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,624 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up 4.9% of KLCM Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. KLCM Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $21,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. SWS Partners acquired a new position in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the second quarter worth $26,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
AT&T Trading Up 2.5 %
AT&T stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,373,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,188,300. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.52. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.46 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.
AT&T Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 41.11%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of analysts have weighed in on T shares. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
