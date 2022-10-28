Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG) Short Interest Update

Augusta Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a decrease of 55.8% from the September 30th total of 59,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Augusta Gold Price Performance

AUGG stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, hitting $1.36. 59,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,419. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.37. Augusta Gold has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.94.

Get Augusta Gold alerts:

Augusta Gold (OTCMKTS:AUGG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Augusta Gold Company Profile

Augusta Gold Corp., a junior exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and other metals. The company holds interests in the Bullfrog gold project located in the Bullfrog Hills of Nye County, Nevada.

Featured Articles

