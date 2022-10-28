Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Stock Price Up 8.3%

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.40 and last traded at $29.09. Approximately 19,007 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 382,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATHM has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Autohome in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Autohome from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, CLSA raised shares of Autohome from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $29.30 to $42.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.06.

Get Autohome alerts:

Autohome Stock Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Autohome ( NYSE:ATHM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The information services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. Autohome had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $258.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Autohome by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 6,293,166 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $191,375,000 after purchasing an additional 269,083 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,755,472 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $144,614,000 after acquiring an additional 153,299 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Autohome by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,863,666 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,497,000 after acquiring an additional 50,368 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Autohome by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,748,988 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $107,211,000 after acquiring an additional 134,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Autohome by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,659,786 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $104,609,000 after purchasing an additional 941,171 shares in the last quarter. 49.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autohome Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.