Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) PT Raised to $81.00

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $77.00 to $81.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Autoliv from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. SEB Equities lowered shares of Autoliv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.69.

Autoliv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $80.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Autoliv has a 12 month low of $65.74 and a 12 month high of $110.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.93. The stock has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.64.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). Autoliv had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Autoliv will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. Autoliv’s payout ratio is 58.58%.

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 75,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $5,969,303.45. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,298,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,999,743.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Autoliv in the third quarter valued at about $335,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in Autoliv by 72.7% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 21,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the third quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Autoliv by 2.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 54,835 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,653,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

Featured Stories

