Automatic Data Processing, Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.96 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:ADP)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Samana now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.96 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Automatic Data Processing’s current full-year earnings is $8.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.17 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ADP. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $236.25.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:ADP opened at $234.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.58 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $237.17 and its 200 day moving average is $227.67. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total value of $57,544.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Laura G. Brown sold 252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.35, for a total transaction of $57,544.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,373,753.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 145.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,552,000 after purchasing an additional 11,854 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter worth about $6,772,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 23.2% in the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.1% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

