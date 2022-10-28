Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target Raised to $250.00 at Morgan Stanley

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $236.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $7.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $242.11. The stock had a trading volume of 28,559 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,838,179. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.67. The stock has a market cap of $100.55 billion, a PE ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing has a 12 month low of $192.26 and a 12 month high of $261.59.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 66.25%. The business’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.54%.

In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 10,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,537,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,035 shares in the company, valued at $10,258,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,515,189.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 761.1% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

