AutoZone, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $26.16 Per Share (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of AutoZone in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 26th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now expects that the company will post earnings of $26.16 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $27.51. The consensus estimate for AutoZone’s current full-year earnings is $125.22 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for AutoZone’s FY2024 earnings at $141.01 EPS.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $35.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis.

AutoZone Price Performance

AZO has been the topic of several other reports. Stephens boosted their target price on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on AutoZone from $2,292.00 to $2,533.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2,450.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,407.13.

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,521.77 on Friday. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $1,703.32 and a 1-year high of $2,548.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2,212.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,142.64. The company has a market cap of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AutoZone

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AutoZone by 23.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in AutoZone by 4.9% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 5.8% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 4.2% in the third quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 124 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in AutoZone by 0.7% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,963,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total value of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AutoZone news, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,278.00, for a total transaction of $4,726,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $457,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kristen C. Wright sold 5,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,161.33, for a total value of $11,076,816.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,427.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,209 shares of company stock valued at $76,468,400. 2.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

