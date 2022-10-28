AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Stake Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,628 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of AutoZone worth $24,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AZO. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $31,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 41.7% during the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,407.13.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Philip B. Daniele sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,150.06, for a total value of $4,515,126.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,130,931.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,209 shares of company stock worth $76,468,400. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,521.77 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,703.32 and a twelve month high of $2,548.47. The company has a market capitalization of $47.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.46, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2,212.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2,142.64.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $35.72 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

