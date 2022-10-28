Avalanche (AVAX) Market Cap Achieves $5.45 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. Avalanche has a market cap of $5.45 billion and approximately $28.17 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Avalanche coin can currently be purchased for approximately $18.26 or 0.00088611 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Avalanche has traded up 16.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00065646 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000545 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00014736 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00025189 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000291 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00007252 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Avalanche Profile

Avalanche (CRYPTO:AVAX) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 404,229,626 coins and its circulating supply is 298,241,993 coins. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. The official website for Avalanche is avax.network. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Developers who build on Avalanche can easily create applications and custom blockchain networks with complex rulesets or build on existing private or public subnets.Avalanche can confirm transactions in under one second, supports the entirety of the Ethereum development toolkit, and enables millions of independent validators to participate as full block producers (Avalanche had over 1,000 full, block-producing nodes on its Denali testnet).In addition to supporting transaction finality under one second, Avalanche is capable of throughput orders of magnitude greater than existing decentralized blockchain networks (4,500+ transactions/second) and security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks.AVAX is the capped supply native token of the Avalanche platform. Participants can become full block-producers and validators by staking AVAX and are incentivized to do so because of staking rewards. Fees for all sorts of operations on the network are paid out in AVAX through burning, thus increasing the scarcity of AVAX for all token holders.On September 2020, Avalanche announced the launch of its mainnnet.”

