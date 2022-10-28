AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $237.60.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AVB shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $205.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Wolfe Research raised shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $292.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $228.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities to $239.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th.

Institutional Trading of AvalonBay Communities

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Anson Funds Management LP bought a new stake in AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 414.0% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities Price Performance

AVB stock opened at $172.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $191.53 and a 200-day moving average of $202.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. AvalonBay Communities has a 12 month low of $168.05 and a 12 month high of $259.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $644.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. AvalonBay Communities’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $1.59 dividend. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.28%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

