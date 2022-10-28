Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Get Avery Dennison alerts:

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.2 %

AVY stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Activity

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avery Dennison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avery Dennison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.