Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.44.

Avery Dennison Trading Up 3.2 %

AVY stock traded up $5.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $168.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,170,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,211. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $176.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.08. Avery Dennison has a 12 month low of $151.62 and a 12 month high of $229.24. The stock has a market cap of $13.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.99.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 40.75% and a net margin of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,698.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avery Dennison

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVY. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $778,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,347,000 after buying an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth about $299,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Avery Dennison

(Get Rating)

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

