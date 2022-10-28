Aviva PLC Acquires 29,218 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,908 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,218 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Cigna were worth $38,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,479,977 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,963,220,000 after purchasing an additional 21,880 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Cigna by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after buying an additional 639,645 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,808,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $433,248,000 after buying an additional 28,643 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,435,463 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $343,951,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,396,182 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $367,922,000 after acquiring an additional 385,525 shares in the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Cigna from $272.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Cigna from $273.00 to $311.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $271.00 price objective (down from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

NYSE CI opened at $316.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $319.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $290.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $274.01.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Cigna’s payout ratio is 26.71%.

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $111,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,624,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Palmer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,051,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,953 shares of company stock valued at $6,104,671. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

