Aviva PLC Boosts Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Aviva PLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 441,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,505 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $33,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 50.7% during the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 9,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 23,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 34.8% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 76,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after purchasing an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 234.7% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 8,228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $80.69 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $72.05 and a 12 month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.47. The stock has a market cap of $138.53 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.35.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The firm had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.31.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

