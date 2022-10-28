Aviva PLC Cuts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Aviva PLC lessened its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 310,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 115,966 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $28,749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SWKS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after purchasing an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,632,218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,950,183,000 after acquiring an additional 324,590 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880,928 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $383,969,000 after acquiring an additional 209,777 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,403,451 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $187,095,000 after purchasing an additional 52,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 11.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,366,381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $182,110,000 after purchasing an additional 145,794 shares during the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $83.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.22. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $174.14.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.07. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 24th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 31.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $133.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Skyworks Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Skyworks Solutions

In other news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total transaction of $657,619.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.