Aviva PLC Has $32.29 Million Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 335,769 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,575 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $32,290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pendal Group Ltd grew its position in Bank of Montreal by 135.0% during the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,225,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 7,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Bank of Montreal in the first quarter worth $128,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 58.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,836 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of Montreal by 4.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BMO opened at $93.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.99. Bank of Montreal has a 52 week low of $81.57 and a 52 week high of $122.77. The firm has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.42 and its 200-day moving average is $99.09.

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Rating ) (TSE:BMO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The bank reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.87 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 30.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.086 per share. This is a positive change from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.93%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Bank of Montreal from C$158.00 to C$151.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$152.50 to C$150.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Desjardins lowered their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$153.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of Montreal in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.72.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

