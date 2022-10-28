Aviva PLC Increases Stock Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 810,526 shares of the computer maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 326,836 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC owned approximately 0.08% of HP worth $26,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in HP in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of HP by 175.4% in the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 917 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of HP in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of HP by 50.4% during the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,026 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in HP by 272.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,095 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

HP Price Performance

HPQ stock opened at $27.22 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.08 and a 1 year high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $27.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 30th. The computer maker reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04. The company had revenue of $14.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 220.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HPQ. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of HP from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on HP to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on HP from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HP from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on HP from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,175. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $148,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $446,175. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.23, for a total value of $857,820.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 517,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,049,056.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.