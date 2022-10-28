Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.31-0.39 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.42. Axalta Coating Systems also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.31-$0.39 EPS.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE AXTA traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $23.80. 54,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,377,444. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.35. Axalta Coating Systems has a 52 week low of $20.66 and a 52 week high of $34.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.70.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Axalta Coating Systems from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Axalta Coating Systems from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,855,345 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $315,984,000 after buying an additional 674,477 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,477,301 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $232,952,000 after buying an additional 1,074,872 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,398,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $181,861,000 after buying an additional 1,420,653 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,001,458 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $122,936,000 after buying an additional 857,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,568,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $78,892,000 after purchasing an additional 103,614 shares during the last quarter.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

